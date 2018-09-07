Franklin man charged for allegedly setting fire in Baldwin Police Department cell

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

ST. MARY PARISH, La. (KLFY)- The Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s Office has arrested a Franklin man for a fire he started at the Baldwin Police Station back in February.

Ray Robertson, 29, turned himself in to the St. Mary Parish Jail on Wednesday, September 5, following a warrant being issued for his arrest on one count of aggravated arson.

On the afternoon of February 12, 2018, the LAOSFM was contacted to investigate the origin and cause of a fire at the Baldwin Police Department headquarters located in the 16000 block of Highway 812.

Investigators learned through witness statements and surveillance video from the police station that shortly after Robertson was placed in a temporary holding cell, he removed a lighter and several combustible items from his pockets.

"Robertson was seen lighting the items on fire, tossing them into a corner of the cell, and then throwing the lighter into the flames," investigators said.

Following being alerted by the building’s smoke alarm system, a police officer and the police chief entered the cell to remove Robertson and put out the fire with a fire extinguisher.

The police officer was treated briefly for his injuries and was released the same day.Robertson was taken to the hospital with burns across 30-40% of his body. He remained hospitalized until April when he was released for continued outpatient care.

Following the completion of that long-term medical treatment, investigators obtained a warrant for Robertson’s arrest on September 5.