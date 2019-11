A Franklin man is in custody facing one count principal to attempted first degree murder.

Brandon Randolph, 22, was arrested on Wednesday on warrants out of Morgan City.

Randolph is charged with principal to attempted first degree murder, principal to armed robbery with a firearm, and principal to armed robbery.

Randolph was wanted in connection with shooting near Mallard Street in Morgan City on Sept. 22, 2019.

He was booked, processed, and held with no bond set at the time of press release.