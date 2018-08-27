Franklin man arrested for stealing an excavator
A Franklin man was arrested for stealing an excavator.
Authorities say a St. Mary Parish deputy patrolling Centerville say the excavator being driven with the boom up and colliding with power lines off Parish Road 131. Officials say Ryan Leblanc had taken the excavator from a sugar cane field loading site. They said the 25-year old did not have permission to take it.
Leblanc is charged with unauthorized use of a movable. He was released on bond.
