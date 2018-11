Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (MGN Image)

FRANKLIN, La.—The City of Franklin is accepting winter donations of blankets and winter clothing for local residents.

Please bring your contributions to City Hall, 300 Iberia St..

The items will be given to local nonprofit agencies in Franklin for distribution.

For more information, cal (337) 828-3631.