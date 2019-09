OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY)- Five suspects were taken into custody Tuesday in connection with the shooting of a 15-year-old boy on Sept. 15.

The teen was shot early that morning outside a fast food restaurant off Creswell Lane. He is in stable condition, Opelousas Police Chief Martin McClendon said.

The shooting stemmed from an earlier, on-campus fight, the chief said.

This is an ongoing investigation. We update this story as new information becomes available.