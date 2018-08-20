Four Abbeville businesses busted for selling alcohol to minors, 1 bartender arrested

During a sting operation on Friday, August 17, Abbeville police handed out citations to four people at four different businesses.

Police say they caught the clerks selling alcohol to minors.

The citations were issued at the following locations:

U-Pak-It: The business received a warning from ATC. The employee was cited for unlawful sale of alcohol to a person under 21.

Circle K: The business received a warning from ATC. The employee was cited for unlawful sale of alcohol to a person under 21.

The Concorde Club: The business was cited by ATC and the employees were cited for 2 counts of unlawful sale of alcohol to a person under 21.

*In addition, individuals at the club were cited for possession of alcohol (under 21) and open container (on sidewalk)

Nunia's Lounge: The business received a warning by ATC. The employee was cited for 2 counts of unlawful sale of alcohol to a person under 21.

Additionally, the bartender, Brittany Dartez was arrested on warrants for failure to appear in court.

Police say Dartez was also found in possession of Schedule II drugs (Methamphetamines) possession od drug paraohernalia and violation of uniform control dangerous substance.

Dartez was booked into the Vermilion Parish Correctional Center.