Founder of DesOrmeaux Foundation receives invitation to First Lady luncheon

A luncheon honoring the first lady, Melania Trump, is scheduled for March 14th in Washington D.C. A local woman is on the invite list to attend.



The Congressional Club has recognized Brenda DesOrmeaux for her work in the community. She’s the founder of the DesOremaux Foundation, which provides help and hope for young pregnant mothers in Acadiana.

“The first lady of the United States? This little old cajun from Maurice, Louisiana!” That was Brenda DesOrmeaux’s initial reaction when she was selected to attend a luncheon for Melania Trump. It’s one, that honors many women across the country taking on initiatives.

“We have saved thousands of babies in 20 years. Multi-thousand babies and we see 40-50 girls a month,” said Desormeaux.

In efforts to keep the abortion rates down in Acadiana, she opened four ministries that provide free support and resources to young mothers.

“We provide free pregnancy tests, free ultrasounds, we have the ‘Baby and Me Boutique’ across the street, which provides everything from wipes to diapers, to clothes to toys,” she added.

From the pregnancy center, baby boutique, retail store, transition, and maternity homes, the Desormeaux Foundation is helping young women through every step of becoming a mother.

“After they have the baby, we have the maternity home, if they need a place to stay. After the baby is born, we help them get on their feet, provide the resources, send them to college,” said DesOrmeaux.

The foundation supports pro-life by educating women who visit about the stages of life. It’s one of many issues DesOrmeaux mentioned she would love to discuss with the First Lady.

“To make it illegal in this great country of ours to kill our children,” she added.

All of their resources are provided at no cost to show women that help is available. Abortion healing is also provided at the center for those who chose that route.

The retail store and baby boutique are now both open to the public. All of the items sold are donated by the community.

