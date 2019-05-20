FOUND: Authorities locate missing 4-year-old girl in St. Landry Parish

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Olivia Boutte was last seen at 10 a.m. Monday morning in the 1400 block of Chretien Point Road.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Olivia Boutte was last seen at 10 a.m. Monday morning in the 1400 block of Chretien Point Road.

Sunset, La. (KLFY)- UPDATE: The child has been found safe, the St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office said.

ORIGINAL: Authorities are searching for a missing 4-year-old girl in the Sunset area.

The child was last seen in 1400 block of Chretien Point Rd.

Sunset police are assisting the St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office in the investigation.

This is a developing story.

MISSING CHILD Search efforts are underway by the St Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office for Olivia Boutte W/F 10/31/14. ... Posted by St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office on Monday, May 20, 2019

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the News 10 app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts - download now