FOUND: Authorities locate missing 4-year-old girl in St. Landry Parish

Posted: May 20, 2019 01:52 PM CDT

Updated: May 20, 2019 02:28 PM CDT

Sunset, La. (KLFY)- UPDATE: The child has been found safe, the St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office said.

ORIGINAL: Authorities are searching for a missing 4-year-old girl in the Sunset area. 

The child was last seen in 1400 block of Chretien Point Rd.

Sunset police are assisting the St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office in the investigation. 

This is a developing story. 

 

 

 

 

 

