FOUND: Authorities locate missing 4-year-old girl in St. Landry Parish
Sunset, La. (KLFY)- UPDATE: The child has been found safe, the St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office said.
ORIGINAL: Authorities are searching for a missing 4-year-old girl in the Sunset area.
The child was last seen in 1400 block of Chretien Point Rd.
Sunset police are assisting the St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office in the investigation.
This is a developing story.
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
