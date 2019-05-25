Former UL dean, husband of former LA governor honored with plaque suite naming at university

UL Lafayette unveiled a plaque and naming ceremony for the Raymond S. Blanco dean of students suite in the university's student union.

Blanco worked at the university for 46 years and earned a reputation as a compassionate advocate for students.

Blanco was dean of men, dean of student personnel, and dean of students.

Blanco married former governor Kathleen Babineaux in 1964 and became the state's first- first gentleman.

