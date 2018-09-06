Former Sunset mayor pro-tem dies at 94

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Joseph Ewell Meche passed away on Monday at 94. His full obituary is below:

Funeral services will be held Monday, September 10, 2018 at a 11:00 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial in St. Charles Borromeo Roman Catholic Church for Joseph Ewell Meche, who passed away Monday, September 3, 2018 at his residence in Sunset surrounded by family and friends.

Interment will be in St. Charles Borromeo Cemetery in Grand Coteau. The Rev. Derrick Weingartner, S.J, will officiate at the services.

Joseph Ewell Meche was a native and lifelong resident of Sunset. Joseph was born on April 30, 1924 to the late Joseph Meche Sr and Delzina Charlot Meche, of Church Point LA.

He was a faithful of member of St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church in Grand Coteau, LA, where he served as Proclaimer of the Word, Eucharistic Minister and a 3rd degree member of the Knights of Peter Claver Meche Council #34.

As veteran of the United States Army, Joseph proudly served his country during World War II. Upon completion of his duties, he attended Southern University in Baton Rouge, La where he received his Master’s Degree as a Reading Specialist. He was an excellent educator who taught for the Lafayette Parish school systems for 35 years. He taught school at Katherine Drexel School in Broussard, LA, and Acadian Middle in Lafayette LA. He also was a substitute teacher for Sunset Elementary and Beau Chene High School prior to retirement.

After retirement, He pursued a career in bail bonding and serviced Lafayette and Opelousas parishes as an active bail bondsman for 22 years.

Joseph served as alderman of the Town of Sunset for eight years and was appointed Mayor Pro-Tem during that time. While representing District 1, he helped to secure federal money for several of the town’s development, most importantly the construction of a new town hall, community center and many new roads. He enjoyed attending many municipal conventions and conferences while making state-wide friends and colleagues.

After completing his term from the Town of Sunset and his political duties, he was appointed to the St. Landry Housing Authority. He enjoyed helping families in the community secure safe and reliable places to live.

While working as an educator, he was known to have “on the side” jobs to provide for his family. To many family and friends, he was known as “The Soul Master”, a local DJ for parties and family functions. He was also a member of the LA Cruisers Trucking Club in Lafayette, LA. On the weekends, Joseph enjoyed going to zydecos and dancing. He was an avid member of the Playhouse Trailriders of Sunset, LA. His hobbies include collecting and driving antique cars, working in his rose garden and spending time with his family. Most importantly, through all his life experiences, he lived life to the fullest.

Precious memories of our dear and loving Joseph will remain forever in the hearts of his devoted and beloved wife of 36 years, Barbara Hamilton Meche, loving daughters Beverly Perks of Tampa, FL, Sheila Meche Chaisson (Richard) of Washington, LA, and Sierra Paige Meche Higgins (Donald) of Lake Charles, LA, five loving sons, Joseph Glaude, Lafayette LA, Joseph Meche, Jr. (Shanna) of Sunset, LA, John Anthony Meche (Sharon) of Houma LA, Donald Christopher Meche (Sharonna) of Lafayette LA, and Ricky Jude Meche of Las Vegas, NV; He is also survived by his only sister, Theresa Lawrence of Sunset, LA and a mother-in-law Cecile Robertson Hamilton of Duson LA and a host of grandchildren, great and great great grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, late Joseph Meche, Sr. and the former Delzina Charlot, both natives of Church Point; His former wife, Katherine Bernard Meche, seven brothers and one daughter, Cynthia Meche Walker.

A rosary will be prayed at 9am Monday in the funeral home.

The family requests that visiting hours be observed from 8:00 a.m. Monday until service time.

The family would like to extend a special thanks to Hospice of Acadiana, Dr. Randy Daigle of Sunset, Dr. Akshey Gupta with Acadiana Renal Physicians and his most recent caregivers, Ms. Mary Amos of Lafayette, LA and his granddaughter, Jamie Meche of Sunset, LA, for their outstanding care.

Melancon Funeral Home, Evangeline Memorial Gardens Chapel, 4117 N. University Ave., Carencro, (337) 896-3232, is in charge of arrangements.