Former Stone Energy CEO David Welch dies

LAFAYETTE, La. (The Advertiser)- David Welch, former president and CEO of Stone Energy, has died, according to a news release from the United Way of Acadiana.

Welch was a United Way board member for seven years; he served as campaign chair in 2008-2009 and chairman of the board in 2011-2012. He was a member of the Alexis de Tocqueville Society and was responsible for the strong relationship between Stone Energy and United Way .

Welch was also a founding board member of Lafayette Central Park, Inc., the non-profit responsible for building and operating Moncus Park at the former “UL Horse Farm” property. He served on the board from 2013 to 2017, setting it up for success, as exhibited by construction starting in early 2018.

Under Welch's leadership, he oversaw a 900 percent growth in the company’s workplace giving campaign, which included their highly successful Gumbo Cook-off on behalf of UWA, according to the release, The Advertiser reported.

“He was a master tactician, an optimist and had such a joy for life,” said United Way of Acadiana’s President and CEO, Margaret Trahan. “Dave was a strong advocate of early childhood education and a champion of the Leader in Me whole-school transformation process. His enthusiasm was heartfelt and inspirational.”