Former St. Martin Parish superintendent said politics was behind termination

BREAUX BRIDGE, La (KLFY) - Former St. Martin Parish School Superintendent Dr. Lottie Beebe still showed up for work today, even though the school board terminated her contract Thursday night.

The last agenda item at the meeting was to discuss the superintendent's contract. Beebe says she was blindsided when a school board member called for her termination. The board voted 6 to 4 to terminate her contract immediately.

"Those people who know me realize this is not about my performance, it's not about my vision. It's strictly political," says Dr. Beebe. Going into last night's meeting, she says she thought there was a commitment to renew her contract for a year.

"I had no inclination it would be for immediate termination," said Beebe.

St. Martin Parish Schools has received an "A" rating this year and improvements were made at almost all of the schools during the summer.

"A board member stated that he did not think that we, the school system, were headed in the right direction under my leadership. And based on the success stories, I question whether that is a legitimate reason," says Dr. Beebe.

She and her lawyer are now working on a lawsuit against the school board. They said they also plan to get the attorney general involved. Beebe said she doesn't believe this issue is her's alone.

"I think somebody has to stand up for superintendents across Louisiana," she says.

News 10 spoke with the interim superintendent, Alan Blanchard, today. He declined to comment any further on the termination.

We also reached out to the school board's attorney and all of the members who voted to terminate the superintendent. As of this evening, no one has replied for comment.

