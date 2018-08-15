Former St. Landry Parish deputy arrested for impersonating officer Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Ryan MCauley (St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office) [ + - ] Video

EUNICE, La. (KLFY)- A former deputy has been charged with pretending to be a deputy, authorities said.

According to the St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office, an area law enforcement officer on Aug. 9 reported that the suspect, identified as Opelousas resident Ryan Scott McCauley, had recently done some landscaping work at a relative’s home.

"The two were discussing some issues when McCauley stated he was a deputy with St. Landry Parish. In a taped recording McCauley is heard saying 'I am a law enforcement officer' and "This is proof that I have a job at the sheriff's department,'' the department said.

McCauley then allegedly showed the witness a photo of a commission card on his phone. McCauley has not been employed with the St. Landry Parish Sheriff's since March 23, 2018, the department said.



Detectives notified McCauley that he was being investigated for impersonating a police officer and he willingly spoke to detectives, authorities said.

McCauley reportedly denied having the commission on his phone until deputies found it during a search.

McCauley reportedly told detectives he was "scared of the deputy and may have made a mistake in his fear," the department said.

McCauley was then arrested and charged one count of fraudulent portrayal of a peace officer. His bond was set at $1,000.



