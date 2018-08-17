Former priest named in grand jury report on sexual abuse allegations served in Diocese of Lafayette

A former priest implicated in a Pennsylvania grand jury report about sexual abuse allegations by priests served in the Diocese of Lafayette in the 1990s.

According to the Diocese of Lafayette, Father John Bostwick arrived and served in 1992 at the invitation of then-Bishop Harry Flynn, after getting permission from the Diocese of Richmond to minister outside the Diocese.

In 1996, then-Bishop Edward O'Donnell received information that an abuse allegation had been made against Bostwick involving an incident that happened in the early 1980's in the Diocese of Harrisburg, PA.

In that year, Bostwick was serving as Administrator of Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Parish in Franklin.

After learning of the allegation the, Diocese of Lafayette says O'Donnell immediately removed Bostwick from priestly duties in the Diocese of Lafayette and notified parishioners of Our Lady of the Assumption.

O'Donnell told Bostwick that he needed to return to Diocese of Richmond to face the allegation, according to the Diocese of Lafayette.

The Diocese of Lafayette adds that there were no complaints made against Bostwick by anyone in the Diocese of Lafayette despite an invitation from O'Donnell for any other victims to come forward.

