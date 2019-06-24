Former Playboy Playmate arrested on meth charge in Louisiana

OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KNOE) – In Ouachita Parish, a former Playboy playmate was arrested on drug charges.

According to arrest records, deputies say they pulled over a car on Lenwil Road on June 21 because one brake light was not illuminating.

Inside, they found driver Steven Munholland, Valerie Mason, and Brandon Link. Mason was a passenger in the vehicle.

After searching the car, deputies say they found 2 grams of meth and syringes. All three suspects denied ownership of the meth. All three were arrested and charged with possession of a controlled dangerous substance.

Mason was Playboy’s Playmate of the Month back in 2008, according to her IMDb page.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the News 10 app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now