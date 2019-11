LaFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- The former Piccadilly Cafeteria location in the Oil Center is on the market.

The asking price is $1,159,000 for the 10,200 square-foot facility, which is being advertised as suitable for food service or could be converted into an office or retail space.

After nearly 60 years of business, Piccadilly announced the closure of its Coolidge Street location in October. The building was designed by acclaimed architect A. Hays Town.

