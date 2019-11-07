Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Former Opelousas Mayor sentenced to probation

Local
Posted: / Updated:

Former Opelousas Mayor Reggie Tatum has been sentenced to two years probation.

The former may was found guilty on nine criminal counts in a case over improper payments he received for work at a city-operated storm shelter in 2016. Tatum testified in his trial that he eventually repaid the city paid for the overtime in order to make the issue go away. Tatum said he believed he did nothing wrong by accepting overtime for his shelter work.

Attorney’s for the former Mayor said they will likely appeal the case because they don’t agree with the verdict. One of the reasons Tatum was only sentenced to probation is because hard labor would be a hardship on his family, especially his mother.

Tatum, who served as mayor from 2014 to 2018 before losing a bid for re-election, was originally charged in a 15-count indictment for malfeasance in office, injuring public records, filing or maintaining false public records, felony theft and forgery.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Overcast

Abbeville

73°F Overcast Feels like 73°
Wind
3 mph NW
Humidity
98%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Low 49F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
58°F Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Low 49F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
10 mph N
Precip
70%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Overcast

Crowley

73°F Overcast Feels like 73°
Wind
5 mph N
Humidity
85%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Showers early, then cloudy overnight. Low 47F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
58°F Showers early, then cloudy overnight. Low 47F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Wind
10 mph N
Precip
70%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Overcast

Opelousas

70°F Overcast Feels like 70°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
94%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Showers early, then cloudy overnight. Low 46F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
58°F Showers early, then cloudy overnight. Low 46F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
10 mph N
Precip
70%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Overcast

Breaux Bridge

75°F Overcast Feels like 75°
Wind
3 mph
Humidity
84%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain showers this evening with overcast skies overnight. Low 48F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
58°F Rain showers this evening with overcast skies overnight. Low 48F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
10 mph N
Precip
70%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Overcast

New Iberia

75°F Overcast Feels like 75°
Wind
6 mph WNW
Humidity
96%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low near 50F. Winds light and variable.
52°F A few clouds. Low near 50F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph SE
Precip
50%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories