Former Opelousas Mayor sentenced to probation

Former Opelousas Mayor Reggie Tatum has been sentenced to two years probation.

The former may was found guilty on nine criminal counts in a case over improper payments he received for work at a city-operated storm shelter in 2016. Tatum testified in his trial that he eventually repaid the city paid for the overtime in order to make the issue go away. Tatum said he believed he did nothing wrong by accepting overtime for his shelter work.

Attorney’s for the former Mayor said they will likely appeal the case because they don’t agree with the verdict. One of the reasons Tatum was only sentenced to probation is because hard labor would be a hardship on his family, especially his mother.

Tatum, who served as mayor from 2014 to 2018 before losing a bid for re-election, was originally charged in a 15-count indictment for malfeasance in office, injuring public records, filing or maintaining false public records, felony theft and forgery.