Former Lafayette High Guard Corey Davis, Jr. among local players entering NBA following 2019 Draft

NEW YORK, NY (KLFY) – While the New Orleans Pelicans were the talk of Thursday night’s NBA Draft after drafting Duke star Zion Williamson with their #1 overall pick, a number of Louisiana-based players entered the league in one way or another.

Former Lafayette High School Guard Corey Davis, Jr. went undrafted last night, but the Washington Wizards signed him as a free agent.

Davis spent his college career playing for the University of Houston.

LSU Point Guard Tremont Waters was drafted to the Boston Celtics in the second round with the #51 overall pick.

And another former Tiger, Naz Reid, reportedly signed a two-way NBA contract with the Minnesota Timberwolves.

