Former First Lady Michelle Obama sits with Gayle King at New Orleans 2019 Essence Festival

The 2019 Essence festival is in the books after a weekend full of live music, discussion panels, and other events in New Orleans. On Saturday night, the headliner was New York Times Best-selling Author and former first lady Michelle Obama. She sat down with CBS This Morning’s Gayle King.

Mrs. Obama spoke about her book ‘Becoming’ and how the public related to her stories. King asked Obama what her thoughts were at the end of Barack Obama’s second term in the White House, and how it felt to watch everything her husband’s administration had built be dismantled.

