Former civic board member in Jeanerette, St Mary Parish passes away

Charles Carline passed away on Tuesday morning.

Carline served on the Jeanerette Chamber of Commerce, St. Mary Parish District #5 Board and the St. Mary Parish Fire District #11 Board.

Concerning Carline, The St. Mary Fire Parish Fire District said:

The St. Mary Parish Fire Protection District #11 will greatly miss our friend, Mr. Charles Carline. Heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and beloved community.

Carline is survived by his wife of seven children, sixteen grandchildren; thirteen great-grandchildren; 3 nieces and his two pets.

Charles Carline was 80.

