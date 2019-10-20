Former Breaux Bridge Police Chief George Menard dies

Former Breaux Bridge Police Chief George Menard, who served from 1973 to 1995, has died, his family announced.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Monday, October 21, 2019, at St. Bernard Catholic Church in Breaux Bridge where St. Martin Parish Sheriff Ronnie Theriot will deliver the eulogy.

A rosary will be recited at 7:00 p.m. Sunday evening by his sisters-in-law.

“Chief”, as he was affectionately called, enjoyed raising race horses and watching his brothers and nephew train them, his family said.

His love of dancing found him at Pat’s Atchafalaya Club on weekends dancing and visiting with his friends, they said.

Menard, who was 95 at the time of his death, died peacefully at his home Friday, October 19.

