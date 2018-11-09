Former Angola prison Major convicted of beating a handcuffed inmate

BATON ROUGE, La. - (WVLA) - A former Major at Louisiana State Penitentiary was condemned for beating a handcuffed and shackled inmate Thursday.

According to the U.S. Attorney's office, 41-year-old Daniel Davis was found guilty by a jury in Federal Court on November 8, 2018.

We're told Davis was already convicted of conspiring with other officers to cover up the beating in a previous trial in January.

Four other officers also pleaded guilty for their roles in the beating and attempt to cover it up.

“Mr. Davis abused the justice system by beating an inmate, writing false reports, and using his influence and power as a corrections officer to encourage others to lie,” said Assistant Attorney General Eric Dreiband of the Civil Rights Division.

“The Justice Department will continue to prosecute correctional officers who violate federal criminal law.”

No date has been set for Davis’s sentencing. He faces a maximum penalty of five years of imprisonment on the conspiracy and perjury counts, 10 years of imprisonment on the excessive force count, and 20 years of imprisonment on each of the remaining obstruction counts.