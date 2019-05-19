Football stars battle on the ping pong table to give back to local student athletes Video

LAFAYETTE, La (KLFY) - Football stars from around Lousiana battled at the ping pong table Saturday for a good cause. Former star Kevin Faulk with help from The Trinity Foundation are gearing up for an annual football camp in Acadiana.



Every summer over 300 middle school and high school athletes have the opportunity to learn football skills from former NFL pros. The camp is run by former NFL football player Kevin Faulk who is from Acadiana.



“Kevin has been a big inspiration to a lot of guys from Carencro and the Lafayette area,” says Blaine Gautier, a former UL player who now works with Faulk at LSU. “He works with the running backs and the other guys on the team, he always make sure that they make it to class and always gives them lessons about when he played.”



“It’s always great to see local guys who did well in their career come back home. Kevin lives here and he tries to give back to the youth with his football camp,” says KLFY’s Jeff Horchak who’s seen camp in action first hand when he worked in New Ten’s sports department.



Students learn the fundamentals of football, but also the importance of their education and how to reach their goals. “It’s personal. A lot of the kids I know their parents. I went to school with some of their parents and I have the opportunity of teaching kids some of the things I’ve learned throughout the course of my career. There’s nothing better than that,” says Faulk.



For interested student athletes, the camp runs June 28-29. Fifth through eighth grade students are welcome on Friday and high school athletes will participate in camp on the Saturday.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the News 10 app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts - download now