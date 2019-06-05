Football ‘N’ America Coming to Youngsville

Drew Brees’s Football ‘N’ America flag football camp is coming to the Youngsville Sports Complex this fall. FNA is a nationwide co-ed flag football program for kids in kindergarten to 8th grade.

Registration is open now until July 19. Information on the program and how to register can be found on https://www.playfna.com/. Scholarships and other financial assistance is available to those who qualify.

For more information you can contact Bentley Turner at (337)-316-1630 or at playaffa@gmail.com.

