Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Football ‘N’ America Coming to Youngsville

Local

by: KLFY Newsroom

Posted: / Updated:

Drew Brees’s Football ‘N’ America flag football camp is coming to the Youngsville Sports Complex this fall. FNA is a nationwide co-ed flag football program for kids in kindergarten to 8th grade. 

Registration is open now until July 19. Information on the program and how to register can be found on https://www.playfna.com/. Scholarships and other financial assistance is available to those who qualify.

For more information you can contact Bentley Turner at (337)-316-1630 or at playaffa@gmail.com. 

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the News 10 app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

National Headlines

More National