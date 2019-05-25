Local

Food assistance offered for Ville Platte residents on food stamps who lost food due weather

By:

Posted: May 24, 2019 10:18 PM CDT

Updated: May 24, 2019 10:18 PM CDT

 Ville Platte Mayor Jennifer Vidrine says residents already on food stamps can get help for their food lost during the power outage.

Tuesday morning, affected residents should get a letter from Cleco about the power outage.

Vidrine says that letter will need to be taken to the food stamp office to get lost food replaced.
 

 

 

 

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the News 10 app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts - download now

 

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Meet the Team

Don't Miss

Trending stories

Latest News - Local

Video Center