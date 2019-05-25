Food assistance offered for Ville Platte residents on food stamps who lost food due weather

Ville Platte Mayor Jennifer Vidrine says residents already on food stamps can get help for their food lost during the power outage.

Tuesday morning, affected residents should get a letter from Cleco about the power outage.

Vidrine says that letter will need to be taken to the food stamp office to get lost food replaced.



