A Flash Flood Watch has been issued until 7 PM Thursday.

The area of disturbed weather we have been watching for the last few days will produce heavy rain across areas of the Gulf Coast. More than likely, it won’t be a tropical depression of tropical storm. For Acadiana, the heaviest rain will be tomorrow night and Thursday morning. 4-6″ will be possible, and some areas may receive 8-10″ of rain. I think the better chance of that will be across the western parts of the state. Chances of severe weather will be low. Stay weather aware tomorrow and Thursday.

