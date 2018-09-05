Five teenagers arrested for theft of horses in St. Landry Parish

Two adults, 18-year-old Desment D. Green of Opelousas and 17-year-old Keyondra Cain, also from Opelousas have been arrested in connection with a theft of livestock, as well as three juveniles.

Investigators with the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry made the arrest.

The juveniles , ages 14, 15 and 16 bonded out of jail and were released to their parents. One was remanded to the custody of the state as a result of other charges pending against him, a press release states.

According to investigators, the suspects removed the horses by cutting the fence of a local sale bar. Two of the horses were sold, three were abandoned and one has not been located.

The five horses were recovered and returned to the owner.

All five suspects are charged with multiple counts of theft of livestock, a felony charge.

The St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Department assisted in this investigation.