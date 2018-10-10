Five lane access road planned in Iberia Parish

NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) – A new five-lane access road will be built in a field in Iberia Parish. It will go from LA 675 to LA 3212.

The road will run through property owned by the Iberia Economic Development Authority. The area will be known as Progress Point.

“Progress Point is going to be an industrial park where we’re looking to try to get businesses to come to Iberia Parish that’s going to be alongside Highway 90,” said Iberia Parish President Larry Richard.

Richard said the new access road will also benefit the Acadiana Regional Airport. He said the long term goal is to make the airport an international cargo facility.

The parish envisions businesses along the five-lane access road which will cost about $8.6 million.

“We have all the money identified, we have the in kind monies that we need, all of the matching funds. We’re getting $4.2 million from capital outlay, almost $4.3 million,” Richard said.

Capital outlay money comes from the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development.

Once the access road is built, a roundabout will be built at LA 675 and U.S. Highway 90 and the new access road for about $2.3 million.

The Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office said it’s a problem intersection and that deputies respond to quite a few accidents there.

Some drivers, like Emily Baudry of Coteau, question the need for a roundabout at that location.

“I hate roundabouts,” Baudry said. “I live down there and I see a lot of them in Youngsville on the way to Loreauville. It’s a pain in the booty.”

Sorry Emily. The plan also calls for building a second roundabout at LA 3212 and the new access road.

Richard said bids for the access road should go out in the first quarter of 2019. He said the road should take about a year and-a-half to complete.