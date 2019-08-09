First-ever Snowball festival, Saint’s pre-season kick off, and more for today’s Morning Rush headlines!

Here are the top morning headlines as you start your Friday! Have a great weekend from all of us at KLFY News 10!
- Four people were killed and two others were wounded during a murderous rampage on Wednesday. The suspect was later arrested.
- Qualifying has officially closed for Mayor-President hopefuls Carlee Alm LaBar, Simone Champagne, Josh Guillory, Carlos Harvin, and Nancy Marcotte have all thrown their hats in the ring for Lafayette City Parish Mayor President. Election day is scheduled for October 12.
- The Saints pre-season begins tonight. New Orleans will take on the Minnesota Vikings in the Superdome. Kick off is at 7 p.m.
- The University of Louisiana at Lafayette’s 2019 summer commencement ceremony begins at 9 a.m. at the Cajundome. The ceremony will be live-streamed on Facebook.
- The Love Our Schools campaign comes to a close this weekend. 8 schools in Lafayette Parish will receive improvements and over 5,000 students will receive backpacks filled with school supplies.
- The first-ever Snowball festival will be held this Saturday at Parc Sans Souci in downtown Lafayette. Admission is free. There will be 8 vendors on hand for the event.