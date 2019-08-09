First-ever Snowball festival, Saint’s pre-season kick off, and more for today’s Morning Rush headlines!

Beau Bayou & Sabine Connection is the band featured on this weeks edition of the Acadiana Music Spotlight with Gerald Gruenig.

Beau Bayou was born in Crowley. Beau now resides in Indian Bayou. Indian Bayou is an unincorporated farming community on the northern edge of Vermilion Parish. Beau grew up watching his Dad play the accordion and singing at his Grandpa's camp in Holly Beach. Beau's Grandpa and Great Grandpa were musicians as well. Beau's extended musical family includes greats such as Aldus Roger and Dewey Balfa. Beau began learning to play the accordion and drums at the age of 5. The foundation was set for Beau to do great things in music. Beau's style of Zydeco is a blend of the traditional music that he learned to play from his family combined with the driving Zydeco sound of Beau's two favorite zydeco artists; Beau Jocque and Keith Frank.