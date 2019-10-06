First annual Phillipfest took place Sunday to help raise awareness of distracted driving

In St. Martin Parish, the first annual Phillipfest took place this afternoon to raise awareness for distracted driving.

The foundation is celebrating the life of a little boy who captured the hearts of everyone he met.

Phillip touched those who needed a friend, a smile or just conversation in his nine years of life.

Phillip would have been 10 years old on October 7th.

“This foundation was formed out of a tragic event. But what we’re trying to do is bring awareness to distractive driving and bring about a change for the community so others won’t have to face what Phillip faced.”