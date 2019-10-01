Live Now
Firearms, including one belonging to SMPSO, seized by Jeanerette City Marshal’s Office

(Jeanerette City Marshal)

JEANERETTE, La. (KLFY)- Guns were seized and one man is in custody following an investigation by the Jeanerette City Marshal’s Office.

According to Jeanerette Marshal Fernest “Pac Man” Martin, 27-year-old Adrian Rollins faces two counts of possession of a firearm by a person convicted of certain felonies and possession of a stolen firearm.

Rollins was arrested Tuesday, Oct. 1.

Adrian Rollins (Jeanerette City Marshal)

Martin said one of the guns ( the glock semi-automatic weapon) belongs to the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office.

He said the gun in question may belong to a St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Deputy who’s service weapon was stolen, last month, during a robbery.

