Fire protection tax meeting to take place tonight

Happening tonight, another town hall meeting will be held to inform folks about the fire protection tax, placed on the December 8th ballot.

Tonight's meeting will be at the Judice fire station, 401 Ranch rd, Duson. The 10-mill property tax would generate about four million dollars a year for personnel, equipment and other expenses for the seven volunteer fire departments in Acadiana.

Tonight's meeting concludes the series of town hall's to educate parish residents before the election in a little over three weeks.

