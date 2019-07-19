Fire investigation in Jeanerette; owner believes its no accident

JEANERETTE, La. (KLFY) – An investigation is underway in Jeanerette after a Thursday morning fire.

The blaze destroyed a home on the 500 block of Peach Street, and the owner doesn’t think it was an accident.

When the fire department arrived around 4 am the home was fully engulfed in flames. It took several trucks and firefighters to extinguish the blaze but when it was time to notify the property owner what had happened his name was all too familiar.

“The fire department called me yesterday and said are you aware that one of your houses got burned? I said no I am not” Dr. Adel Malahmeh said.

If his name sounds familiar it’s because he spoke with us in November after another one of his properties was victim of suspected arson.

After Thursday’s fire, Dr. Malahmeh believes he’s being targeting because of his Islamic Muslim faith.

“I think it’s because of all the rhetoric going on. Somebody is making a statement”, he said.

Dr. Malahmeh told us six of his properties have been burned in the past ten years; and the current political climate may have inspired the two most recent fires

“We are suffering now in this country. We need somebody to put us back together not split us. That’s the results of what is happening right now,” he said.

The house and the office building were vacant at the time of the fires and did not have active utilities.

As of news time Friday, there are no suspects and the cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

The Louisiana state fire marshal’s office is investigating the fire as suspicious.