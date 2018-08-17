Fire forces students into different classrooms, different school

Eunice, La. (KLFY) - Because of a fire earlier this week, 3rd and 4th grade Eunice Elementary students will temporarily be in different classrooms.

On Tuesday, a fire caused by an old air conditioner in a classroom forced the closure of the school for three days.

4th graders will temporarily have classes at Highland Elementary.

The students will be bussed from Eunice Elementary to Highland Elementary and back at the end of the day.

Officials say that Eunice Elementary students will have Eunice Elementary staff there.

3rd graders will remain on campus and have classes in the library, music room and instructional lab.

School officials say these changes are only in place until temporary buildings are delivered on campus.

Eunice Elementary will be opened on Friday.