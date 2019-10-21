Live Now
Fifth church vandalized in Crowley, police say possible hate crimes

Local

CROWLEY, La. (KLFY)- A fifth church in Crowley was criminally damaged.

Police say each incident is similar with a brick or a piece of concrete being thrown into the glass. ​
Now, police are looking for the suspects responsible. 


 “The first one we saw was probably about two months ago,” Crowley Police Chief Jimmy Broussard said. “The First Lutheran Church on West Eighth Street received damage to their stain glass windows. Since then, in the last probably week to two weeks, we’ve seen four other churches hit.

Monday morning, officers responded to Jerusalem Baptist Church in Crowley regarding criminal damage to property where a brick was thrown at the church’s front glass door. ​This incident makes five churches damaged within a couple of months in the city.​”


“All of these four churches were the same what we would call MO meaning that they would take a break or a piece of concrete of some sort and just throw it through the glass window to cause damage,” explained Chief Broussard. “Those particular four churches were all in the same area of town.”​​

According to Chief Broussard, the five churches vandalized are the following:​

  • First Lutheran Church a couple months ago
  • St. Theresa Catholic Church on October 11th,
  • Two blocks down from there is Morning Star Missionary Baptist Church
  • Jerusalem Baptist Church this morning​
  • Crowley First Church of the Nazarene

“We are looking at upgrading this to a hate crime because of course it’s happening in one particular section of town, and again it’s religious buildings so we’re going with a hate crime at this point which could possibly mean that we even go further than just state charges. We may even bring in federal officials to assist us,” added Chief Broussard.​

Broussard had this to say to those responsible for these crimes: “You have no respect for the houses of worship. We have no respect for you. We’re looking for you. It’s better for you to turn yourself in now then for us to come and get you.”​​

Anyone with any information in reference to the damage done to the churches is urged to contact the Crowley Police Department at (337) 783-1234. 

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

