Fete-Dieu du Vermillion church foot procession to shut down roads Wednesday

(Advertiser file photo)

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- On Wednesday August 15, 2018 beginning at 3:30 p.m., Lafayette Police will be blocking off sections of East University Ave in reference to a foot procession for Fete-Dieu du Vermillion.

The procession and road closures will begin at E. University Ave and Plantation Rd (Beaver Park) and continue up University Ave to St John Street (St. John Catherdral).

The procession and road closure is expected to last approximately two hours from 3:30-5:30 p.m.

Drivers are advised to seek alternate routes during this time tomorrow.