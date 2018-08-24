Festivals Acadiens et Créoles releases 2018 music lineup

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

This year, festival favorites like Steve Riley, Roddie Romero and Wayne Toups will return, along with newcomers to the festival stage Autumn Wild, Daiquiri Queens and Mason Trail. A reunion of band Veillée, set by a “Tiny Band O' Gold” and a Tribute to Caesar Vincent will also round out the lineup this year. As always, festival-goers can get up close and personal with many of these musicians at the air-conditioned Scéne Atelier and our Jam Ça tent.

For 2018, the festival is celebrating the “Lyrical Legacy of Caesar Vincent” and the 50th anniversary of CODOFIL. The event will remember Acadiana's heritage and the legacy of French songs and performances that have been preserved and spawned during the last half-century—and are still inspiring performers today. To learn more about this festival and to volunteer, visit festivalsacadiens.com.

Scène Ma Louisiane Presented By LUS Fiber

Friday, October 12

30th Anniversary Celebrations for Grammy Winners:

5:30-6:45 p.m. Chubby Carrier and the Bayou Swamp Band 30th anniversary

6:45-7:15 p.m. UL Lafayette Pep Rally

7:15-8:30 p.m. Steve Riley & the Mamou Playboys 30th anniversary

Saturday, October 13

10:30-11:30 a.m. Ervin Frey and Cajun Prairie

11:45 a.m.-12:45 p.m. Wayne & Same Ol 2 Step

1-2 p.m. Caesar Vincent Tribute

2:15-3:15 p.m. Kevin Naquin and the Ossun Playboys

3:30-4:30 p.m. Robert Jardell and Pure Cajun

4:45-5:45 p.m. Terry & the Zydeco Bad Boys

6-7:30 p.m. Pine Leaf Boys

Sunday, October 14

10:30-11:30 a.m. The Pot Luck Band

11:45 a.m.-12:45 p.m. Huval-Fuselier Cajun Band

1-2 p.m. Jesse Legé & Bayou Brew

2:1-3:15 p.m. Jourdan Thibodeaux et les Rôdailleurs

3:30-4:30 p.m. Jambalaya with John Trahan

4:45-5:45 p.m. Jeffery Broussard & the Creole Cowboys

6-7:30 p.m. Wayne Toups & ZydeCajun

Scène Mon Heritage Presented By LUS

Saturday, October 13

10:45-11:45 a.m. Babineaux Sisters

Noon-1 p.m. Autumn Wild: The Granddaughters of D.L. Menard

1:15-2:15 p.m. Lafayette Rhythm Devils

2:30-3:30 p.m. Lost Bayou Ramblers

3:45-4:45 p.m. Feufollet

5-6:30 p.m. TBA

Sunday, October 14

10:45-11:45 a.m. Mason Trail & Zydeco Rhythm

Noon-1 p.m. Savoy Family Band

1:15-2:15 p.m. TBA

2:30-3:30 p.m. Geno Delafose & French Rockin’ Boogie

3:45-5 p.m. Curley Taylor & Zydeco Trouble

5:15-6:30 p.m. Roddie Romero & the Hub City All-Stars

Salle De Danse Presented By Festivals Acadiens et Créoles

Saturday, October 13

10:30-11:30 a.m. Donny Broussard and the Louisiana Stars

11:45 a.m.-12:45 p.m. Richard LeBouef & Two Step

1-2 p.m. Kyle Huval and the Dixie Club Ramblers

2:15-3:15 p.m. The Revelers

3:30-4:45 p.m. Balfa Toujours

5-6:30 p.m. T.K. Hulin & Smoke

Sunday, October 14

9-10:30 a.m. French Mass

10:45-11:45 a.m. Blake Miller and the Old-Fashioned Aces

Noon-1 p.m. Radio Zydeco

1:15-2:15 p.m. Creole String Beans

2:30-3:30 p.m. Has Beans

3:45-5 p.m. Our Swamp Pop Songbook featuring Tommy McLain, CC Adcock and Steve Riley

Scène d'Anniversaire Presented By Yuengling

Saturday, October 13

11 a.m.-noon Paul Daigle and Cajun Gold

12:15-1:15 p.m. Bruce Daigrepont Cajun Band

1:30-2:30 p.m. Seth Spell and Cajun Strong

2:45-3:45 p.m. Corey Ledet & his Zydeco Band

4-5 p.m. Keagan Navarre & Louisiana Traditions

5:15-6:15 p.m. Horace Trahan and the Ossun Express

Sunday, October 14

12:15-1:15 p.m. Ray Landry and the Vermilionville Ramblers

1:30-2:30 p.m. Rusty Metoyer and the Zydeco Krush

2:45-3:45 p.m. Travis Matte and the Kingpins

4-5 p.m. Jo-El Sonnier

5:15-6:15 p.m. Nathan & the Zydeco Cha Chas

Scène Atelier Presented By Chevron

Saturday, October 13

11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Veillée Reunion

12:45-1:45 p.m. Travailler, c’est trop dur: Caesar Vincent’s Iconic Song

2-3 p.m. Mardi Gras Music & Traditions

3:15-4:15 p.m. Joel Savoy & Linzay Young

4:30-5:30 p.m. Daiquiri Queens

Sunday, October 14

11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. CODOFIL’s Legacy: Immersion & Music

12:45-1:45 p.m. Children’s Books with Jo-El Sonnier, Yvette Landry & Barry Jean Ancelet

2-3 p.m. Les Étoiles de la Louisiane

3:15-4:15 p.m. Roger Mason

4:30-5:30 p.m. Brazos Huval School of Music

Jam Ca! (Jam That!) Presented by Dr. Tommy Comeaux Endowed Chair for Traditional Music

Saturday, October 13

Noon-1:15 p.m. TBA

1:30-2:45 p.m. TBA

3-4:15 p.m. Horace Trahan

Sunday, October 14

Noon-1:15 p.m. Sheryl Cormier

1:30-2:45 p.m. Luke Huval