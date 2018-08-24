Festivals Acadiens et Créoles releases 2018 music lineup
This year, festival favorites like Steve Riley, Roddie Romero and Wayne Toups will return, along with newcomers to the festival stage Autumn Wild, Daiquiri Queens and Mason Trail. A reunion of band Veillée, set by a “Tiny Band O' Gold” and a Tribute to Caesar Vincent will also round out the lineup this year. As always, festival-goers can get up close and personal with many of these musicians at the air-conditioned Scéne Atelier and our Jam Ça tent.
For 2018, the festival is celebrating the “Lyrical Legacy of Caesar Vincent” and the 50th anniversary of CODOFIL. The event will remember Acadiana's heritage and the legacy of French songs and performances that have been preserved and spawned during the last half-century—and are still inspiring performers today. To learn more about this festival and to volunteer, visit festivalsacadiens.com.
Scène Ma Louisiane Presented By LUS Fiber
Friday, October 12
30th Anniversary Celebrations for Grammy Winners:
5:30-6:45 p.m. Chubby Carrier and the Bayou Swamp Band 30th anniversary
6:45-7:15 p.m. UL Lafayette Pep Rally
7:15-8:30 p.m. Steve Riley & the Mamou Playboys 30th anniversary
Saturday, October 13
10:30-11:30 a.m. Ervin Frey and Cajun Prairie
11:45 a.m.-12:45 p.m. Wayne & Same Ol 2 Step
1-2 p.m. Caesar Vincent Tribute
2:15-3:15 p.m. Kevin Naquin and the Ossun Playboys
3:30-4:30 p.m. Robert Jardell and Pure Cajun
4:45-5:45 p.m. Terry & the Zydeco Bad Boys
6-7:30 p.m. Pine Leaf Boys
Sunday, October 14
10:30-11:30 a.m. The Pot Luck Band
11:45 a.m.-12:45 p.m. Huval-Fuselier Cajun Band
1-2 p.m. Jesse Legé & Bayou Brew
2:1-3:15 p.m. Jourdan Thibodeaux et les Rôdailleurs
3:30-4:30 p.m. Jambalaya with John Trahan
4:45-5:45 p.m. Jeffery Broussard & the Creole Cowboys
6-7:30 p.m. Wayne Toups & ZydeCajun
Scène Mon Heritage Presented By LUS
Saturday, October 13
10:45-11:45 a.m. Babineaux Sisters
Noon-1 p.m. Autumn Wild: The Granddaughters of D.L. Menard
1:15-2:15 p.m. Lafayette Rhythm Devils
2:30-3:30 p.m. Lost Bayou Ramblers
3:45-4:45 p.m. Feufollet
5-6:30 p.m. TBA
Sunday, October 14
10:45-11:45 a.m. Mason Trail & Zydeco Rhythm
Noon-1 p.m. Savoy Family Band
1:15-2:15 p.m. TBA
2:30-3:30 p.m. Geno Delafose & French Rockin’ Boogie
3:45-5 p.m. Curley Taylor & Zydeco Trouble
5:15-6:30 p.m. Roddie Romero & the Hub City All-Stars
Salle De Danse Presented By Festivals Acadiens et Créoles
Saturday, October 13
10:30-11:30 a.m. Donny Broussard and the Louisiana Stars
11:45 a.m.-12:45 p.m. Richard LeBouef & Two Step
1-2 p.m. Kyle Huval and the Dixie Club Ramblers
2:15-3:15 p.m. The Revelers
3:30-4:45 p.m. Balfa Toujours
5-6:30 p.m. T.K. Hulin & Smoke
Sunday, October 14
9-10:30 a.m. French Mass
10:45-11:45 a.m. Blake Miller and the Old-Fashioned Aces
Noon-1 p.m. Radio Zydeco
1:15-2:15 p.m. Creole String Beans
2:30-3:30 p.m. Has Beans
3:45-5 p.m. Our Swamp Pop Songbook featuring Tommy McLain, CC Adcock and Steve Riley
Scène d'Anniversaire Presented By Yuengling
Saturday, October 13
11 a.m.-noon Paul Daigle and Cajun Gold
12:15-1:15 p.m. Bruce Daigrepont Cajun Band
1:30-2:30 p.m. Seth Spell and Cajun Strong
2:45-3:45 p.m. Corey Ledet & his Zydeco Band
4-5 p.m. Keagan Navarre & Louisiana Traditions
5:15-6:15 p.m. Horace Trahan and the Ossun Express
Sunday, October 14
12:15-1:15 p.m. Ray Landry and the Vermilionville Ramblers
1:30-2:30 p.m. Rusty Metoyer and the Zydeco Krush
2:45-3:45 p.m. Travis Matte and the Kingpins
4-5 p.m. Jo-El Sonnier
5:15-6:15 p.m. Nathan & the Zydeco Cha Chas
Scène Atelier Presented By Chevron
Saturday, October 13
11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Veillée Reunion
12:45-1:45 p.m. Travailler, c’est trop dur: Caesar Vincent’s Iconic Song
2-3 p.m. Mardi Gras Music & Traditions
3:15-4:15 p.m. Joel Savoy & Linzay Young
4:30-5:30 p.m. Daiquiri Queens
Sunday, October 14
11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. CODOFIL’s Legacy: Immersion & Music
12:45-1:45 p.m. Children’s Books with Jo-El Sonnier, Yvette Landry & Barry Jean Ancelet
2-3 p.m. Les Étoiles de la Louisiane
3:15-4:15 p.m. Roger Mason
4:30-5:30 p.m. Brazos Huval School of Music
Jam Ca! (Jam That!) Presented by Dr. Tommy Comeaux Endowed Chair for Traditional Music
Saturday, October 13
Noon-1:15 p.m. TBA
1:30-2:45 p.m. TBA
3-4:15 p.m. Horace Trahan
Sunday, October 14
Noon-1:15 p.m. Sheryl Cormier
1:30-2:45 p.m. Luke Huval
