Festival International made possible through volunteers

It takes about 2,500 volunteers for Festival International de Lafayette to run smoothly.

Angie Verrett, co-chair of the festival’s volunteer center says the Festival International wouldn’t be free to the public if there wasn’t enough volunteers, “We have a great turnout of volunteers so you know we’re hoping that it stays that way so that we can keep this free for our community.”

And those volunteering say they love giving back to the community and showing visitors what Louisiana is all about.

Volunteer Brandt Snooks says he likes “to be able to engender the positive community that we have here in Louisiana and show that to the rest of the world.”

All in all, the volunteers we spoke to say working for the festival isn’t work at all.

“I get to sit here and work next to a great sound stage, so you can’t beat it. It’s a good place,” said volunteer Brian Griffin.

You can sign up to volunteer online or by visiting the volunteer tent at the festival.

