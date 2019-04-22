Festival International is only two days away, see how downtown in preparing

Festival International is two days away. Crews are busy at work in downtown preparing for the five-day event.

“It’s been nonstop all day. From storage containers and supplies. Coming together with sand bags and everything out to the field so it hasn’t stopped,” says Scott Feehan, with Festival International.

Downtown Lafayette sees thousands of visitors from all over the world during the festival. These crowds bring big business to the downtown area.

“Festival International is going to be great. It’s a very busy time for downtown business. And we got some new designs in for festival weekend,” said Eugene Winters at Parish Ink, a local screen printing and gift shop.

The main stages are being prepped for this weekend now. The festival features music at every turn, including street corners. Lafayette brass band New Natives said this festival gives them opportunity to integrate their folk music into the international music scene.

“Playing on the street is such a community endeavor, the whole idea behind a second line is that the community is the second line,” said band member Myron Saul. “This way you were a part of it. You’re just as important as the trombone player or the trumpet player.”

Blue Moon Saloon, a local bed and breakfast and bar, sees huge crowds after Festival International winds down every night. In preparation for festival every year, they match up international acts with local talent. They call these special mashup concerts Rhythms and Roots.

“They say that music is the international language,” said Mark Falgout with Blue Moon Saloon. “To put two different groups together that have never met before, don’t play the same music, and there on stage at the same time, pretty magical experience.”

This event is one of a kind and that’s why it draws thousands.

“You don’t see this type of festival many places. It’s not a pop-music festival, it’s not blues, or rock. It’s something truly unique and I think it helps give Lafayette an identity,” says Feehan.

*Note: Parking for the shuttle services at Cajunfield accepts debit or credit cards only. Learn more.