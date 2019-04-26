Festival International gives local artists the opportunity to showcase their work to the world

Festival International features music and art from around the globe. It also gives our local artists the opportunity to share their work with the world.

“I put a different spin on pottery because I love Monet and I love impressionism. So I try to do that a little bit with all my pottery,” said artist Terri Kennedy. Her booth is full of unique pottery is set up in Parc Sans Souci this year.

Kennedy has been a vendor at festival since the 90s. “I love the crowd, I love Lafayette. Customers keep coming back year after year and we become friends. It feels like home,” she said.

Local artist Francis Pavy recently moved his studio into the downtown area. He transformed some of his original art into bandannas this year for festival.

“This is my favorite. It’s called the ‘Mars Grass’ pattern. It’s an item I use a lot, a background motif,” explains Pavy as he folds the cream colored bandanna.

Festival international gives artist the opportunity to showcase and experience art from around the world, and from right here at home. “It is very distinctively Louisiana, and that’s why I keep coming back,” says artist Emma Fick.