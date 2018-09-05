FEMA finalizes flood insurance study for Lafayette Parish

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) - FEMA has finalized the flood insurance study for Lafayette Parish after a nearly 10-year mapping process.

It is new more accurate maps that have revised the floodplain boundaries throughout the parish. Residents and property owners of structures that are newly mapped into a special hazard area have received initial notice, according to the Lafayette Consolidated Government.

LCG officials encourage these residents to take the time to check the flood zone on their property, learn more about the importance of flood insurance and get information on obtaining elevation certifications. There is no way to predict when the next flood will occur, but the updated maps demonstrate the high-risk areas and moderate to low-risk areas. News 10 spoke to a Youngsville resident the last time maps were reviewed.

Pamela Gonzales Granger is a city engineer for the City of Youngsville. "We live in South Louisiana. We're surrounded by different water bodies. Not just cooleys and channels, but what we call laterals.. which were ditches back in the day we used to drain our agriculture fields," said Granger. "We have a lot of water in the area so I really believe everybody should have flood insurance," she added.

Lafayette Consolidated Government is hosting a series of meetings for residents in the new Special Hazard Areas.

When:

Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2018, 6 p.m. Where: Broussard Community Center, 108 Broadview Dr., Broussard

When: Wednesday, Sept. 12, 2018, 6 p.m. Where: Scott Event Center, 110 Lions Club Rd., Scott

When: Wednesday, Sept.19, 2018, 6p.m. Where: Carencro Community Center, 5115 N. University Ave., Carencro

For more information on these new maps, click here, and here.