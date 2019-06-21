Federal trial date set for Holden Matthews, accused church fire arsonist

LAFAYETTE, La. (The Acadiana Advocate) A federal trial date has been set for accused St. Landry church arsonist Holden Matthews.

Matthews’s trial is scheduled for February 10, 2020, according U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Louisiana David C. Joseph’s office, the Acadiana Advocate reported.

Matthews is accused of burning three historically African American Baptist churches in Opelousas and Port Barre in March and April.

