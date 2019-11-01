Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Federal Health Insurance Marketplace begins open enrollment

Local

by: , KLFY

Posted: / Updated:

Open enrollment begins November 1st for the Federal Health Insurance Marketplace.

Residents can now begin searching for affordable health care policies with a click of a button. Southwest Louisiana Area Health Education Center is a private non-profit that seeks to improve health through several programs.

“As you can see, this one was $410.09, with your tax credit, all you are paying is $21.34,” said Christopher Breaux, a Certified Health Insurance Navigator with SWLAHEC.

The search for affordable health care policies is made more accessible with the Federal Health Insurance Marketplace.

“Oftentimes, people who’ve had health insurance don’t know how to properly utilize it to save money and to improve their health,” said Breaux.

SWLAHEC is a non-profit working under the Federal Navigator Grant created by the Affordable Care Act.

“So if someone were between 138% of the federal poverty line for their household size and 400% of the federal poverty line for their household size, they would be eligible for tax credits monthly to help them pay for the insurance premiums,” explained Breaux.

Patient protection is put in place on the marketplace so there are no pre-existing exclusions. Pricing is also dependent on tax-credit-based income.

“For instance, if someone had a $1,200 insurance premium listed on the marketplace, but was eligible for $1,100 in tax credits they would only pay $100 a month for their health insurance,” he added.

Over 20 private policies are listed online to ensure someone is even covered by minimal essential benefits.

“It’s not making things equal. It’s offering people the accessibility to the healthcare they need,” said Breaux.

Open enrollment runs until December 15th only on their secure website, healthcare.gov. If approved, coverage takes effect in January 2020.

After the deadline, only special enrollments are offered throughout the year for specific cases. The center also assists in Medicaid applications and other resources.

For more information on Southwest Louisiana Area Health Education Center, click here.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

Abbeville

51°F Clear Feels like 51°
Wind
3 mph N
Humidity
48%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 39F. Winds light and variable.
39°F Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 39F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph N
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Crowley

53°F Clear Feels like 53°
Wind
8 mph NNE
Humidity
45%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low 39F. Winds light and variable.
39°F A few clouds. Low 39F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph N
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Opelousas

53°F Clear Feels like 53°
Wind
6 mph N
Humidity
44%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. Low 38F. Winds light and variable.
39°F Some clouds. Low 38F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph N
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Breaux Bridge

54°F Clear Feels like 54°
Wind
7 mph N
Humidity
45%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 39F. Winds light and variable.
39°F Partly cloudy. Low 39F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph N
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

New Iberia

54°F Clear Feels like 54°
Wind
6 mph NE
Humidity
49%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear skies. Low 42F. Winds light and variable.
39°F Mostly clear skies. Low 42F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph NNE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories

Community Calendar