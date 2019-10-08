FBI: ‘Eunice crime rate has decreased,’ Police Chief says social media affects how people perceive crime rate

The FBI just released crime stats for this most recent year. Statewide, the new numbers show a decrease in crime. In Eunice, both property crime and violent crime decreased as well.

According to the stats, property crime has decreased by 26% since 2014. Violent crime has decreased by 64% since that same year. But not many residents have seen crime in the city that way.

“I think the reason people perceive the crime rate to be so bad is because there’s more awareness of it today. I’ve said it before, I’ll say it again. Social media brings an immediate awareness of all crime going on, people see it more,” says Eunice Police Chief Randy Fontenot.

He explains this has only become an issue in recent years. “In the past, before we had social media and cell phones and all that, when a crime happened in a neighborhood, the people of that neighborhood would know about it, but people across town didn’t necessarily hear about it,” Fontenot said. “Today, when a crime happens, it’s usually posted on social media and through cell phones and all that, almost immediately and city-wide, everyone hears about it.”

But he says despite social media having this effect, he doesn’t want people to stop talking about crime. However, he says, “One caution I would have is to beware of what you see on social media. Just because it’s on social media doesn’t mean that it’s actually true or that you’re getting the whole picture.”