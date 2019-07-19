Father indicted for murder of infant

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- The father of a 2-month-old twin girl was indicted on murder and cruelty to a juvenile charges Thursday.

Dwayne Richard was arrested on April 1 by Lafayette Police detectives after the hospitalized child died on March 30 from severe injuries.

The girl’s mother, Ayana Ladelle, was initially arrested in the investigation, but a Lafayette grand jury did not find enough evidence for an indictment.

Original April 1, 2019, report: Juvenile detectives with the Lafayette Police Department have arrested two parents after an investigation into the death of a 2-month-old girl.

The Department of Child and Family Services contacted police following an investigation in the 200 block of Jeffery Drive. Two-month-old male and female twins were brought to a local hospital suffering from severe injuries. The female twin died to her injuries on March 30, 2019, Lafayette Police Department spokesperson Cpl. Bridgette Dugas said.

Ayana Ladelle, 23, of Lafayette, and 24-year-old Dwayne Richard, of Mandeville, are in custody.

Both have been charged with one count of first degree murder and one count of second degree cruelty to juveniles.

They have been taken to the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center for booking. The investigation remains ongoing, Dugas said.