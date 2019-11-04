Father, daughter among 2019 UL Lafayette Athletics Hall of Fame inductees

As part of its Homecoming celebration, 10 former Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns will be inducted into the Louisiana Athletics Hall of Fame.

The 2019 class includes eight former student-athletes and two coaches.

Inductees include former student-athletes Jose Alvarez (baseball), Stephanie DeFeo (softball), Priscilla Lima (volleyball), Kathy Morton (softball) and Ivan “Ike” Taylor (football).

The men’s tennis doubles team of Bret Garnett and Ashley Rhoney will also enter the Hall of Fame.

Also among the inductees are the first father and daughter ever inducted into the USA Gymnastics Hall of Fame, Leigh Hennessy Robson (trampoline), and her father, the late Jeff Hennessy, a trampoline coach (lifetime achievement). The late track and field coach Charles Lancon will also be inducted.

The 2019 class will entered the Louisiana Athletics Hall of Fame on Friday, Nov. 1, and were recognized during halftime of the 2019 Homecoming football game against Texas State on Saturday, Nov. 2, at Cajun Field.

The University’s Hall of Fame recognizes men and women who distinguished themselves as student-athletes and have made significant contributions to their professions and their communities.

They are nominated and selected through a process that is overseen by the board of directors of the Ragin’ Cajuns Lettermen Club, an organization of former student-athletes who have lettered in their sport.



In 2015, new eligibility criteria for the Hall of Fame were adopted to allow the nomination of coaches and administrators, as well as alumni whose collegiate careers were shortened by the chance to pursue professional sports.