Fate of the marshal's office now that Pope has been convicted and sentenced Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) - Things are under control at the marshal's office despite the legal issues of their suspended leader, Brian Pope.

Wednesday, District Judge David Smith sentenced Pope to a year in the parish jail.

During that time he will maintain his title as Lafayette City Marshal.

According to the secretary of state's office, "He (Pope) is suspended pursuant to the conviction, but there will be no vacancy until he either resigns or is removed from office as a result of exhausting all legal means."

Those legal means include an appeal of the guilty verdict on three malfeasance charges.

"We will get those reversed at the Court of Appeal. I can pretty much guarantee that." Pope's Defense Attorney, John McLindon, told us as he exited the courtroom.

In the meantime, Lafayette City Court judges appointed Michael Hill as the interim marshal.

Hill has a background includes work with the FBI, BRPD, as a prosecutor, and federal judge.

But Hill says he hasn't had to do much since taking the position.

"The staff in this office is highly trained and was highly trained when I got here, it is exceedingly well-equipped, was exceedingly well-equipped when I got here and is composed of deputies who are highly professional men and women who have been going about their job under extraordinary stress", Hill said.

Hill will serve as interim city marshal until a new executive officer of the court is elected in November 2020.

As of now, Pope remains suspended without pay.

If his charges are overturned Pope is entitled to back pay since the time of his suspension.



For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the News 10 app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts - download now