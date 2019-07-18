Family seeks answers after loved one shot dead in Grand Coteau

GRAND COTEAU, La. (KLFY) – The family of a homicide victim want answers in the killing of their loved one.

On April 8th, Keaven Breaux was shot and killed during a robbery at his home in Grand Coteau.

Three months after his death, his family says they still don’t have answers.

Meagan Livings, Keaven’s fiancé told us she’s hurting and want justice.

“It’s been three months and his birthday is Friday. We just need answers.”

Since the shooting, Breaux’s family has been pleading with the public and police to identify a killer in Breaux’s case.

His fiancé and their two daughters were home during the confrontation, and now they live in fear the killers will return. Their youngest daughter the most fearful.

“She thinks the bad people are going to come again. If somebody rings the doorbell or something she’s scared,” Livings said.

Keavan’s mother, Yolanda Breaux, says they won’t let her son’s death be in vain.

She calls the Grand Coteau Police Department twice a week hoping for a new lead.

“To see if something changed or if they know something or anything. Other than that I’m looking for justice, I want closure.”

His aunt, Pamela Corbin, says she doesn’t think the killers were strangers, as he was attacked on his way to work at 4 am.

When he walked outside he was ambushed by people we believe who know Keavan and they knew his schedule because they knew he was going to work at that time.

Assistant Police Chief Michael Buck says this is not a cold case.

There are no witnesses, no tips, and what little evidence they do have is in the hands of the crime lab as forensic analysts test DNA.

Two suspects in Breaux’s killing, Brandon Savoy and Shantianna Pierre, were arrested in connection to a Lafayette shooting more than a month after his death.

Because the case is open Grand Coteau police say they are unable to release additional information.