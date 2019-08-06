Family remembers Abbeville murder victim

Abbeville Police are investigating a murder from Monday morning.

Although they haven’t identified who died yet. The family reached out to us to make sure Timothy Green Sr. is remembered.

“Somebody took my baby’s life for no reason,” Cynthia Johnson Levy told me about her son-in-law. She says he was on his way back from the hospital because he wasn’t feeling well. She woke up to a phone call telling her Tim Green was shot and killed. In disbelief, she went to the scene to see the truth, and she says she’s never going to that street corner again.

“He didn’t just die of natural causes”, said Levy. “Someone killed him.”

32-year-old timothy green senior’s life ended Monday morning at the corner of Clover and North Miles Streets.

Levy said Green was not the intended target but was caught in the middle of a shootout, “There’s too much hatred to where you have to be up at three, four in the morning to go around shooting at each other you ought to be sleeping.”

Green spent the summer having fishing, swimming, and other adventures with his ten, six, and three-year-old children. Their next adventure: planning for the school year, now delayed planning their daddy’s funeral.

Cynthia remembered Tim Jr.’s reaction, “He said, ‘No, not my daddy. Please, not my daddy’, but he gone, baby. He’s gone.”

Levy says his death isn’t unique, “I wish they would take everyone’s gun and that’s the God-honest truth”.

She says there’s too much violence everywhere. “I think it’s no more than what happened in El Paso and Ohio. People are literally being gunned down like animals. I think we all ought to be tired of this”

Levy says her son-in-law brought joy into every room he entered, “That smile. laughs Tim had a million-dollar smile”. But it’s the opposite emotions that killed her loved one.

For her son-in-law, Levy wants justice. She tells me she doesn’t want Green’s killer to face the death penalty, but to spend the rest of his life in prison to think about the life he took.

“I’d give anything to have the answers. Why him? Why Tim? Tim didn’t deserve that.”

-Cynthia Johnson Levy, Mother-in-Law

Green’s ex-wife released a statement saying, “(Tim) was more than the father of my children or my exhusband. He was a dear friend that I talked to more than a lot. We laughed and shared memories that will be cherished for a lifetime”.