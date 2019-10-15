Family of teen killed in hit-and-run outraged the man who confessed to crime is already out of jail

The man Lafayette police say was driving the vehicle involved in a deadly hit-and-run on October 1 is out of jail after paying bond.

On Friday, Donald Tezeno, 36, turned himself in to officers and confessed to 19-year-old Kirk Broussard’s death after remaining silent for nearly two weeks.

Donald Tezeno

Tezeno was charged with Felony Hit and Run Driving with Death.

The family says Tezeno was back home less than 24 hours later after paying only $1,000, 10% of his $10,000 bond.

“Our little brother is only worth $1,000,” Cedrick Broussard, the victim’s brother, said.

The victim’s family says they want Tezeno to be charged with murder.

“You hit a human and killed them and never turned yourself in for nine days,” Sheneka Broussard, the victim’s sister, said.

“You know what you did. Even if you were scared, tell somebody, ‘Hey look, I don’t know what I hit. I’m scared. Let’s go back and ride and see what I hit,” the victim’s brother, added.

Kirk Broussard’s family told News 10 the lead detective in the case told them that Tezeno did go back and check.

According to the family, the detective said Tezeno hit Kirk with a 2007 white Monte Carlo that night. Instead of stopping, they say Tezeno drove back home and came back in a black truck.

Surveillance footage shows the vehicle driving by the crime scene around the same time Kirk Broussard was killed, according to Lafayette police

Allegedly, Tezeno saw Kirk lying in the street and kept driving.

In an emotional interview with the victim’s mother last week, she begged the person responsible for her son’s death to come forward so she could have closure.

“I just want to know what happened to my child. That’s all the questions I want to know. If he suffered, what happened?” Betty Leonard, the victim’s mother, said.

Leonard’s children say Tezeno’s arrest has only made things harder for their mother.

“Every day it gets a little better. It gets a little better and then boom. Yesterday she just broke down. It’s like a slap in the face,” one of her children said.

The family of Kirk Broussard says Tezeno has not reached out to apologize.

“My little brother has been dead for… he’s been gone for two weeks now. Two weeks. And still, to today, you never came forward to the family,” Kirk’s brother said.

News 10 asked Lafayette police why Tezeno was not charged with vehicular manslaughter.

Police say in order for Tezeno to be charged with that crime, he would have had to have been operating his vehicle under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

The only way that could have been proven was if Tezeno stayed at the scene the night Kirk Broussard was killed, but he did not.